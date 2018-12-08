Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Boosted by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after buying an additional 7,009,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,790,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 4,705,284 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,494,000 after buying an additional 2,359,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,609,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

In related news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,943 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,423 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

