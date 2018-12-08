Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 38,836 Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHSP. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 117.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 311.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after buying an additional 1,273,152 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $156.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $420,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

