Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIN opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.39. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Insteel Industries’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

