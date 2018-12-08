Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Lessened by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,048 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 674,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,408,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

NYSE:C opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

