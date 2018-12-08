Citigroup Raises Restoration Hardware (RH) Price Target to $200.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.28.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.25 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 404.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.19 per share, with a total value of $999,930.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,614,625.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $392,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Restoration Hardware worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

