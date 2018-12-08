Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Position Lessened by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,731 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

In related news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $234,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $149,085.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,816.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,973,266 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

