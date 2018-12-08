C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Receives $30.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.39.

CJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup set a $22.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NYSE CJ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,089. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.71 and a beta of 0.73. C&J Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 14,486.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

