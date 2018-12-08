ClearPoll Price Hits $0.10 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $724,276.00 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00003050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.03014027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00130344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00172776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.63 or 0.09747889 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll launched on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

