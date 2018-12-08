Clinigen Group (CLIN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,360 ($17.77)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 816.50 ($10.67) on Thursday. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,187 ($15.51).

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. Its Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

