Cloud Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (CLD)

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Cloud has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Cloud has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $200.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.03012111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00130296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00173261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.09831659 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Cloud

Cloud was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cloud is cloudwith.me. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cloud

Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

