Clyde W. Ostler Sells 3,231 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $187,721.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EXLS stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ExlService by 609.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/clyde-w-ostler-sells-3231-shares-of-exlservice-holdings-inc-exls-stock.html.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.