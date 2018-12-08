CME Group (CME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have surpassed the industry year to date. It remains well-poised for growth on a strong market position with varied derivative product lines. Efforts to expand and cross sell its core exchange-traded business via new product initiatives and a global reach also drive growth. It intends to exit its credit default swap clearing business by mid-2018 and focus on over-the-counter clearing services on interest rate swaps as well as foreign exchange. Also, the buyout of Nex Group will help CME generate $200 million in run-rate cost synergies, annually, by 2021-end. However, exposure to interest rate volatility and limited credit availability might dent liquidity.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.13.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $187.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,767. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 52 week low of $143.68 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $513,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,462 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 282.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in CME Group by 267.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

