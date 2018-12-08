COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

