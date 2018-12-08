Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (LDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.65

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (NYSE:LDP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 104727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $1,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 52,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 377,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
