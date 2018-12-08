Coin Lion Hits Market Cap of $477,166.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Coin Lion has a market cap of $477,166.00 and approximately $654.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.02979651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00132246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00176300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.41 or 0.09678159 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

