Comcast (CMCSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Comcast has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,226,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

