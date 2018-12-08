Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 142.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 186.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DPLO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE DPLO opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.88. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

