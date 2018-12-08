Comerica Bank Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Scholastic worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 16,250.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth $222,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 138.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 154.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SCHL opened at $42.67 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.74.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.19. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.
In related news, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $583,791.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,413.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,377,480 shares in the company, valued at $200,313,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,821. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Scholastic Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
