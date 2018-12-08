Comerica Bank Has $1.19 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

