Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $4,714,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of CBSH opened at $60.10 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $98,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,032.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula S. Petersen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $60,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,405. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/commerce-bancshares-inc-cbsh-position-lifted-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.