Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.30

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 6112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 272,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

