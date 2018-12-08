Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 130,765 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,765 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $391.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Michael E. Sneed sold 30,943 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $4,408,139.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,088,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $24,405,814.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,544 shares of company stock valued at $74,414,877. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

