Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $695,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $219,793.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $32,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $58,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,701 shares of company stock worth $347,780 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

