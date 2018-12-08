Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 201,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 231,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $220.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-raises-stake-in-diamondrock-hospitality-drh.html.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.