Community Bank System (CBU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBU. ValuEngine upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Community Bank System by 29.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,117,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,433,000 after buying an additional 465,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community Bank System by 32.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

