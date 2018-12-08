Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $755.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.47. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,275 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,952.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/community-trust-bancorp-inc-ctbi-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-13th.html.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.