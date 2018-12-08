Comparing Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) & Natural Alternatives International (NAII)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals -2,049.92% -118.29% -99.30% Natural Alternatives International 4.38% 14.07% 10.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Natural Alternatives International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.67 million 60.49 -$65.71 million ($1.76) -2.32 Natural Alternatives International $132.44 million 0.58 $5.05 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Foamix Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 307.50%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, the company sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. It manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. The company's private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.