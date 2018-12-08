Comparing SMTC (SMTX) & Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) and Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SMTC alerts:

14.6% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of SMTC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Benchmark Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SMTC does not pay a dividend. Benchmark Electronics pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SMTC and Benchmark Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC -0.07% -0.56% -0.16% Benchmark Electronics -3.14% 5.92% 3.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMTC and Benchmark Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC $139.23 million 0.60 -$7.84 million N/A N/A Benchmark Electronics $2.47 billion 0.40 -$31.96 million $1.61 14.01

SMTC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benchmark Electronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SMTC and Benchmark Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC 0 0 0 0 N/A Benchmark Electronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Benchmark Electronics has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Benchmark Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benchmark Electronics is more favorable than SMTC.

Volatility & Risk

SMTC has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMTC beats Benchmark Electronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Angleton, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.