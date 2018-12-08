Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post sales of $23.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $23.14 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $98.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $98.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.34 million, with estimates ranging from $93.37 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other Conifer news, President Brian J. Roney acquired 10,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 313,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,564.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Conifer has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.