Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,791,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,048,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 161,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,221,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 422,317 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $33.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.67 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $235.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

