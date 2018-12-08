Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in New York & Company, Inc. (NWY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of New York & Company, Inc. worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in New York & Company, Inc. by 52.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in New York & Company, Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 450,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in New York & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. AXA lifted its stake in New York & Company, Inc. by 80.3% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 64,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in New York & Company, Inc. by 156.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWY opened at $3.10 on Friday. New York & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWY. ValuEngine upgraded New York & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded New York & Company, Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

New York & Company, Inc. Company Profile

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

