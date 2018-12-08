Consentium Price Reaches $1.79 on Exchanges (CSM)

Consentium (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Consentium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00051855 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Consentium has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Consentium has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $692,725.00 worth of Consentium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.02898041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00134310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00176153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.63 or 0.09779665 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Consentium Token Profile

Consentium’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens. Consentium’s official website is www.consentium.net. Consentium’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consentium’s official message board is medium.com/@consentium.

Consentium Token Trading

Consentium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consentium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consentium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consentium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

