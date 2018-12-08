CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) to announce sales of $83.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.20 million and the lowest is $81.00 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $78.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year sales of $321.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.10 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $342.33 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $345.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 17.42%.

CCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 9,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,908 shares of company stock worth $2,941,373.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. 32,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,666. The company has a market cap of $472.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is presently 140.41%.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

