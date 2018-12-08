Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) to Issue $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.291 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down C$11.82 on Friday, hitting C$900.57. The stock had a trading volume of 70,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$722.44 and a one year high of C$1,134.30.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$8.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 32.2799987096173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamal Nizam Baksh sold 900 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$910.12, for a total value of C$819,108.00.

CSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$350.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$940.00 to C$900.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. 030.00 lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$950.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$930.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$834.18.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

