Contrasting Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) and Bergio International (BRGO)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) and Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Bergio International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $27.03 million 0.72 N/A N/A N/A Bergio International $640,000.00 0.40 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Bergio International.

Profitability

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Bergio International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles & Colvard, Ltd. -1.70% -1.41% -1.20% Bergio International -29.43% N/A -12.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bergio International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Bergio International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Bergio International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bergio International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Bergio International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters. It also provides finished jewelry featuring moissanite, such as stud earrings, solitaire and three-stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. The company primarily offers its products under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite, Forever Classic, Forever Brilliant, and Forever One brand names. It sells its products through distributors, manufacturers, retailers, television shopping networks, and designers, as well as at retail to end consumers through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site, charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and e-commerce outlets. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women. It sells its products to jewelry retailers. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey. Bergio International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Macau Consultants and Advisory Services Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.