Contrasting Lantronix (LTRX) and Toshiba (TOSYY)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lantronix and Toshiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix 2.62% 8.48% 6.08% Toshiba 54.36% 22.35% 5.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lantronix and Toshiba, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Toshiba 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lantronix currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 101.75%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Toshiba.

Volatility & Risk

Lantronix has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toshiba has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toshiba shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.4% of Lantronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lantronix and Toshiba’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix $45.58 million 1.38 $680,000.00 N/A N/A Toshiba $37.24 billion 0.54 $7.59 billion N/A N/A

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than Lantronix.

Summary

Lantronix beats Toshiba on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others. The company offers infrastructure systems, including power, transmission and distribution, industrial, railway transportation, security and automation, broadcasting and network, photovoltaic, water and environmental, building, and POS systems; airport facilities and solid-state weather radars; elevators and escalators; and printing and IT solutions. It also provides electronic devices and components, such as semiconductors, storage products, microwave semiconductors and components, materials and devices, and display devices and components; and digital products comprising PCs, tablets, televisions, Blu-ray products, etc. In addition, the company offers nuclear power generation systems, thermal power generation systems, light fixtures, air-conditioners, building and facility solutions, multi-function peripherals, hard disk drives, cloud solutions, personal computers, visual products, etc. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

