Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.53.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 416,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,457. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86,859.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,693 shares in the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,710,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 325,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 167,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.