Cooper Companies (COO) Trading Down 12.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) were down 12.3% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $242.65 and last traded at $243.01. Approximately 1,253,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 398,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.03.

The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $651.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,705 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Thomas Bender sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $1,925,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 875.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,041,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,397,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 734.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 156,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 140,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/cooper-companies-coo-trading-down-12-3-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.