Cooper Companies (COO) Trading Down 12.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) were down 12.3% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $242.65 and last traded at $243.01. Approximately 1,253,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 398,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.03.
The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $651.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.
In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,705 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Thomas Bender sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $1,925,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 875.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,041,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,397,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 734.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 156,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 140,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the period.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.
About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.