Cora Gold Ltd (CORA) Insider Paul Quirk Buys 780,000 Shares

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) insider Paul Quirk purchased 780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Shares of LON CORA opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Friday. Cora Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

