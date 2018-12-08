Corus Entertainment (CJR) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$379.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.93 million.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

