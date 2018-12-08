Cpwm LLC Invests $222,000 in ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

