Cpwm LLC Takes $290,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $68.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

