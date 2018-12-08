Cpwm LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 449,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 632.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 38,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $585,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

