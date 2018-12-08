Cpwm LLC Takes Position in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,019 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,216,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 111.6% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,955,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 113.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 134.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 851,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 488,592 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wildhorse Resource Development alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Wildhorse Resource Development stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of -0.02.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Wildhorse Resource Development’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/cpwm-llc-takes-position-in-wildhorse-resource-development-corp-wrd.html.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.