Crane Co. (CR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 24.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at $1,508,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Crane by 75.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 54.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

Crane stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.87 million. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $1,196,747.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,284.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,767 shares of company stock worth $1,885,878. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/crane-co-cr-shares-sold-by-tocqueville-asset-management-l-p.html.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.