Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,610,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,576,000 after acquiring an additional 562,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,900,000 after buying an additional 157,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,870,000 after buying an additional 42,513 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ HPT opened at $26.18 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

