Credit Suisse AG Has $12.33 Million Position in Cae Inc (CAE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 186,707 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CAE were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CAE by 3,246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 26th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

CAE stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.29 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

