Credit Suisse AG Purchases 6,772 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $64.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

