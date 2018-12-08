Credit Suisse Group Raises Kroger (KR) Price Target to $33.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. 10,774,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,013. Kroger has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

