Creditbit Price Reaches $0.0020 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Creditbit has traded 38% lower against the dollar. Creditbit has a total market cap of $33,762.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditbit token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.01961009 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007856 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015859 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,795,695 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

